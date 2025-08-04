Brother Wants To Bring His Kid To Her Child-Free Wedding, But She Is Unwilling To Make An Exception

If you were invited to a wedding that had a no-kids policy, would you ask them to make an exception so you could bring your kids, or would you take the policy seriously and find a babysitter?

In this story, a couple set a clear no-kids policy for their wedding nearly a year ago—and when a last-minute request came from family, they stuck to their guns.

Now they’re wondering if it makes them heartless.

Read on for the story.

AITA for sticking to the no-kids rule and saying no to this request? My wedding is in two weeks. Earlier today, I got a call from my mom asking if my older brother could attend with his partner’s 7-year-old daughter. For context: my fiancée and I sent out save-the-dates 7 months ago, and formal invitations 5 months ago. RSVPs were due 5 weeks before the wedding to allow enough time to finalize headcounts for food, seating, etc.

She didn’t think her brother would be able to come at all.

When I spoke with my brother, he originally RSVP’d “no” because his first child is due right around the time of our wedding. I told him I completely understood. He mentioned he might be able to make it later in the week, possibly bringing his partner’s 7-year-old with him (they live across the country).

Wait a minute…

Here’s the issue: our wedding has had a clearly communicated 21+ only policy for nearly a year. We’ve already had tough conversations with family, including my future in-laws, to reinforce that this applies across the board—no kids, no exceptions—even for newborns. My brother already RSVP’d no and now says he can make it. Now, my mom and sister are pressuring me to “be more welcoming” and let my brother bring the child.

…BUT!

But my fiancée and I feel like our boundaries aren’t being respected on what’s supposed to be our day. We put this rule in place intentionally to give guests an adults-only atmosphere and to avoid exactly this kind of last-minute stress. To be fair, I understand how this could seem rigid or even unfair. My brother lives far away, and this might have been a rare chance for him to come—and I get that traveling with a 7-year-old complicates things. Letting them come might feel like a compassionate exception. But if we allow this one child after telling others—including close friends and immediate family—that no children are allowed, it undermines the rule we’ve held everyone to and could cause resentment or confusion.

So… AITA for sticking to the no-kids rule and saying no to this request?

Sometimes holding the line means disappointing people you love. But when you’ve made your boundaries clear from day one, you shouldn’t have to bend just to keep the peace.

Most people on Reddit agree: NTA.

This person says to stand firm.

This person thinks he waited on purpose, making him the AH.

And this person says it would be unfair to other guests to allow an exception.

No-kids means no-kids, even when family tries to RSVP “yes” at the last minute.

