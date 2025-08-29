Budding Architect Decides To Get Revenge On Cruel Relatives With The Perfect Scheme

Sometimes, it takes years to build a good plan. For this poster, a revenge scheme on a judgmental family has been a lifelong goal…

That’s right, this story is not just about revenge, it’s about being an architect of your own life. Both literally and figuratively.

Let’s see how this person made it happen.

DEGREE BURN My relatives (on my mother’s side) called my mom stupid, no class, no breeding, low life, uneducated, and gave us spoiled food that even dogs don’t want to eat.

They treated my late grandmother like a servant, and treated my uncle like a dirty beggar, just because no one on my mother’s side graduated college. They didn’t have money to go to school before.

So I promised myself I’d take one of the hardest courses (architecture), aced my class, didn’t got pregnant (because they told me to just find a husband and start a family), and graduated with a best thesis award.

Now I am a Licensed Architect. I want to make sure they won’t look down on us anymore. I want to remind them that the uneducated, no class, no breeding mother and grandmother now had a Licensed Architect in the family who was actively practicing the profession.

I will rise higher, to make my grandparents in heaven proud. I will make sure my degree will burn the family’s ego.

