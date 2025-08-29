August 29, 2025 at 1:49 pm

Budding Architect Decides To Get Revenge On Cruel Relatives With The Perfect Scheme

by Chelsea Mize

Sometimes, it takes years to build a good plan. For this poster, a revenge scheme on a judgmental family has been a lifelong goal…

That’s right, this story is not just about revenge, it’s about being an architect of your own life. Both literally and figuratively.

Let’s see how this person made it happen.

DEGREE BURN

My relatives (on my mother’s side) called my mom stupid, no class, no breeding, low life, uneducated, and gave us spoiled food that even dogs don’t want to eat.

That seems pretty bad. And uncalled for? How’s someone supposed to respond to that?

They treated my late grandmother like a servant, and treated my uncle like a dirty beggar, just because no one on my mother’s side graduated college.

They didn’t have money to go to school before.

Education is important, sure, but that seems harsh. How will OP make it right?

So I promised myself I’d take one of the hardest courses (architecture), aced my class, didn’t got pregnant (because they told me to just find a husband and start a family), and graduated with a best thesis award.

Ah yes, a life well-lived.

Now I am a Licensed Architect. I want to make sure they won’t look down on us anymore.

I want to remind them that the uneducated, no class, no breeding mother and grandmother now had a Licensed Architect in the family who was actively practicing the profession.

Sounds like OP is drawing up plans for a great career.

I will rise higher, to make my grandparents in heaven proud.

I will make sure my degree will burn the family’s ego.

As long as you don’t burn down the house, right?

Let’s check out the comments.

This person says, same. Feels good!

Screenshot 2025 08 06 at 1.39.44 PM Budding Architect Decides To Get Revenge On Cruel Relatives With The Perfect Scheme

This poster says, way to channel your rage.

Screenshot 2025 08 06 at 1.39.59 PM Budding Architect Decides To Get Revenge On Cruel Relatives With The Perfect Scheme

One person says, your mom must be proud.

Screenshot 2025 08 06 at 1.41.06 PM Budding Architect Decides To Get Revenge On Cruel Relatives With The Perfect Scheme

Somebody else says, remember to be joyful.

Screenshot 2025 08 06 at 1.40.47 PM Budding Architect Decides To Get Revenge On Cruel Relatives With The Perfect Scheme

Someone else says, legend!

Screenshot 2025 08 06 at 1.40.18 PM Budding Architect Decides To Get Revenge On Cruel Relatives With The Perfect Scheme

If you build it, they will suffer.

