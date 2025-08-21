Car Thieves Tried To Steal His Honda Civic, But They Fled On Foot When He Claimed Their Getaway Car As His Own

When your car’s at risk, quick thinking can make all the difference.

What would you do if thieves tried to steal your vehicle, only to hop into a getaway car right in front of you? Would you let them drive off? Or would you do your best to stop them?

In this story, one man finds himself in this exact situation and ends up the hero. Here’s how it all went down.

I “stole” a car from a car thief I woke up one night to the sound of my ’95 Honda Civic trying to start. It wouldn’t start because the thief hadn’t found the kill switch. There’s a lot of car theft in my city, and those old Hondas are easy targets, so I’m glad I had that installed. I ran outside in my underwear, and just shouted from the porch as deep and loud as I could, “Hey! What the heck are you doing!” And then two people ran out of the car and down the street.

He turned it around on the thief.

The shouting woke up my roommates, and they came downstairs to see what was up. We peeked around, but the thieves had run off. Then a few minutes later, I hear the engine trying to start again. So I shout for my roommates to come back and we all ran outside in our underwear and pajamas. One guy had a skateboard, one guy grabbed a bat. So we’re just all standing on the porch, not trying to get physical, just shouting at them. The one thief yells back from another Honda parked just a few feet away from mine. “No, this is my car! We’re just trying to get away, it’s my car.” Idk what came over me, but I shouted back, “No, that’s MY car now! That’s MINE!”

As it turns out, the other car was stolen, too.

And they just were like, “Uhh okay man” and ran off. I couldn’t believe that worked, but I think it only worked because of my three other roommates with the underwear, skateboard, and bat. I called the police right away and stayed outside watching for them, but they didn’t come back. The police checked “their” car (or my new car) and found that it was stolen, of course. So the owner got his car back, I guess. And I’m so glad I had that kill switch.

Yikes! What a wild night.

