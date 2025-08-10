August 10, 2025 at 2:48 am

Carnival Cruise Customer Said She’s Not Happy With A New Policy. – ‘Knowing this will all be for nothing next year.’

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking about cruises

TikTok/@leah_a_c_

This probably isn’t gonna go over well!

Carnival Cruise Line recently made a big change to its loyalty program…and people aren’t happy about it…including a TikTokker named Leah.

woman talking to a camera

TikTok/@leah_a_c_

Carnival Cruise Line announced that they will now reward customers based on how much money they’ve spent over the past two years instead of how many cruises they’ve taken over their lifetime.

The new program also resets every year.

woman talking about cruise ships

TikTok/@leah_a_c_

As you can imagine, people on TikTok like Leah had something to say about this.

She posted a brief video and the text overlay on her video reads, “Me looking at Carnival knowing this will all be for nothing next year.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “I am actually not ok. Check on your Carnival friends.”

a screenshot of a computer

TikTok/@leah_a_c_

Here’s the video.

@leah_a_c_

I am actually not ok. Check on your carnival friends. #carnivalcruise #carnival #cruise #fyp #loyalty

♬ original sound – thomas parrish

Check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person had a lot to say.

Screenshot 2025 06 29 at 12.08.06 PM Carnival Cruise Customer Said Shes Not Happy With A New Policy. Knowing this will all be for nothing next year.

Another individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 29 at 12.08.17 PM Carnival Cruise Customer Said Shes Not Happy With A New Policy. Knowing this will all be for nothing next year.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 06 29 at 12.08.28 PM Carnival Cruise Customer Said Shes Not Happy With A New Policy. Knowing this will all be for nothing next year.

People who like to go on cruises aren’t gonna be happy about this!

