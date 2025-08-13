Case Worker Needed To Know About All Extra Income, So One Person Called Her Multiple Times A Day

How far is too far when following the law?

If you were applying for food stamps and were told you needed to report all extra income, even income from collecting cans, how often would you update your case worker about the money you made?

Food stamps caseworker blues About 20 years ago, I was applying for food stamps, and during the process, I informed the caseworker that I made a few bucks a week collecting and returning 5-cent soda cans.

She informed me that I had to call her and report this as it was extra income.

So the next day, I did, 9:30 a.m. “Hi, this is me, I found a nickel can.” 10:00 “Hi, this is me, I found another can.” 11:00 “Hi, I found another can.”

That ended quickly!

That afternoon when I made my [fifth] call, she told me I no longer had to report my “extra income.” I never heard anything more about it.

One thing’s for sure — no one can say this person didn’t follow the law!

