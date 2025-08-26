Cashier Followed Store Policy Strictly, So They Had To Refuse A Rude Customer’s Booze Purchase
Store policies are meant to be followed, especially when it comes to selling restricted items.
But what happens when you disagree with a store policy? Would you follow it even if it meant losing a sale?
This person works at a grocery store as a cashier and notices the same customer coming in to buy alcohol.
The store has a policy that every customer’s ID has to be scanned in they’re buying alcohol. This customer doesn’t like this policy.
Check out the full story below to find out more.
Customer won’t let me scan her ID because she thinks that her identity will be stolen.
I’ve been working at a grocery store as a cashier for over two months now.
There is a policy where I have to scan everyone’s IDs when they are buying alcohol and/or tobacco.
There is a woman, maybe in her 50s. She thinks that if I scan her ID, her identity will be “out there” and be stolen.
This person would call their manager to punch in the customer’s birthdate instead.
She comes through my lane (once a month at the most) with her groceries and a couple of bottles of wine.
She will show her ID and rudely say, “Don’t scan my ID. You only need my birthdate.”
The first time I saw her doing this, I got the manager on shift, who punched in the birthdate.
The second time, I also got the manager (a different one, because there are only two who take turns on nights).
They refused to sell her the wine because she refused to get her ID scanned.
This time, we had to refuse to sell her the wine.
The customer asked for the manager, and the manager said that she is the manager.
The lady did not look happy and decided not to buy the wine.
She started complaining about their rules.
Afterwards, she was complaining about our rules.
I almost said nobody cares, but I quickly said that if she wants to complain to someone, complain to the people who make the rules.
That was a good way to respond.
Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.
This person shares a similar experience.
This person uses their passport as identification.
Joke’s on her, says this person.
Finally, this user makes a valid point.
You can’t just create your own rules in a commercial establishment.
If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.