August 7, 2025 at 6:48 am

Chipotle Customer Wants To Give Higher Tips, But Says Their App Won’t Let Her

by Ashley Ashbee

We order just about everything online these days. A lot of people also order their meals online, to be delivered to your home.

Chipotle customer @figgyfinds is very annoyed that the restaurant limited how much she could tip.

“God forbid you want to give your Chipotle driver $20,” she says in brief viral video.

“This has mildly annoyed me for the past five years,” she explains, pointing to Chipotle text that says you can’t tip more than 50% of your meal.

“Every single time it pops up, I get even more mad. Why are you limiting how much of my money I can give?”

“I don’t think I’ve seen any other place do this.”

She tagged the Chipotle TikTok account, but the company does not appear to have responded in the comments.

“It ticks me off!” Then the video ends abruptly.

While it is unclear why Chipotle limits, it may be because of the risk of chargebacks if people mistakenly tip too much or change their mind about the amount.

Chargebacks can cost a company a lot of money and affect their credit with a bank.

Watch the full clip.

@figgyfinds

hey @Chipotle can we maybe do away with this thanks #greenscreen

♬ original sound – rachel

Here is what folks are saying.

Confirming wouldn’t get rid of the risk the company would have to take.

I don’t think that’s exactly true, but I would prefer to tip in cash.

A lot of people don’t do that anymore.

You’d have to delete every app you use. Imagine having an opinion without knowing the facts.

Irrational is right. Businesses don’t take risks just because you want them to.

I support local independent restaurants when I can.

Categories: STORIES
The Sifter