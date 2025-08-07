Chipotle Customer Wants To Give Higher Tips, But Says Their App Won’t Let Her

We order just about everything online these days. A lot of people also order their meals online, to be delivered to your home.

Chipotle customer @figgyfinds is very annoyed that the restaurant limited how much she could tip.

“God forbid you want to give your Chipotle driver $20,” she says in brief viral video.

“This has mildly annoyed me for the past five years,” she explains, pointing to Chipotle text that says you can’t tip more than 50% of your meal.

“Every single time it pops up, I get even more mad. Why are you limiting how much of my money I can give?”

“I don’t think I’ve seen any other place do this.”

She tagged the Chipotle TikTok account, but the company does not appear to have responded in the comments.

“It ticks me off!” Then the video ends abruptly.

While it is unclear why Chipotle limits, it may be because of the risk of chargebacks if people mistakenly tip too much or change their mind about the amount.

Chargebacks can cost a company a lot of money and affect their credit with a bank.

