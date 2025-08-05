College Student Is Upset That His Roommate Ate His Leftover Stir-Fry, So He Makes An Extra Spicy Stir-Fry In Revenge

If you found out that a roommate was eating your leftover food without asking, what would you do? Would you let them get away with it, confront them about it, or find a way to get revenge?

In today’s story, one person is pretty upset that the stir-fry he made is missing. When he finds out who ate it, he knows the perfect way to get him to regret eating his food.

Let’s see what he decided to do.

My dorm mate ate my chicken stir-fry… Some decades back my dorm mate ate my chicken stir-fry… I came home from some LONG morning classes, went to the kitchen for lunch and opened the fridge and was confused…the stir-fry I made was gone… Went to the living room where a bunch of other dorm mates saw my confusion and asked what was up… Noted to them I could have sworn I had made a whole frying pan worth full of chicken stir-fry but there was none in the fridge.

They knew who was responsible.

They laughed and said, ‘Darren strikes again’. Confused I asked what they meant and they told me…apparently Darren, one of the 15 of us in our townhouse, had made a habit for the last month of eating the food of others… When people asked him he denied it but they were all positive it was him.

Time to make another stir-fry.

They then asked how I only noticed now (at the start of October). And I noted I had noticed things missing but just figured I ate them and forgot… That evening while Darren was out at classes I made a new chicken stir-fry batch with A LOT of ghost peppers, and scotch bonnet peppers, and scorpion peppers, and Carolina reaper peppers. I eat spicy food so knew I would enjoy it though figured I would not eat it until Friday as had nothing planned for the weekend and knew I would pay for it on Saturday especially if there was any left…

OP went on as if nothing was unusual.

Next day I went to morning classes to be honest forgetting what I had left in my fridge… Came home at lunch, cut through the living room to the kitchen when Darren walked out of the kitchen at that moment…his face was RED…not a bit red, by RED I mean like the RED of the Canadian Maple Leafs flag… Red like the red stripes on the American flag… Guy looked like he has been crying profusely and his nose was red as well…

Suddenly, OP remembered the stir-fry.

Without a pause I remembered everything I had done before (I love to cook) and so innocently asked, ‘Hey did you like my stir-fry?’ (honestly I meant it as a legit question as I am proud of my cooking)… He did not take it as a legit question though obviously and looked at me with this death stare. And I laughed profusely, to the point of others coming to the kitchen and asking what was up… Told them the story a bunch of times as more dorm mates came down, or hours later when a bunch out at classes came home and found out what happened…

Bye, bye, Darren!

Apparently a few of them had been trying to get him out of our dorm townhouse for a few weeks now and my proof of what I had seen (his face being red like Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer) was enough evidence to get him removed… A day later as he was moving out and I asked him again what he thought of my stir-fry while laughing but he ignored me, lol 😛

That was an effective stir-fry!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person finds the story hard to believe.

Another person agrees that nobody could eat something that spicy.

This person loves the way the story played out.

This person got revenge on a coworker lunch thief.

If you can’t take the heat, don’t be a food thief!

