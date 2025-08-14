Confused Customer Overwhelmed A Gift Shop Employee Cashier With Questions About The Area, So They Felt More Like An Unpaid Tour Guide Than A Part-Time Cashier

Tourists tend to believe locals have all the answers, even when the locals are sixteen and work part-time at a gift shop.

My Favorite Story From Work When I was 16, I worked in a small gift store in a touristy town in the middle of nowhere in New England. I, like many other people in my town, consider “in the area” to be in my town and in the neighboring town.

Since it was a touristy area, visitors often had questions.

The family that runs the shop also runs a few other places around town, including boat tours, and people often call our store asking for information on the area. We usually answer what questions we can, then try to direct them to the tour people or anyone else who might be helpful.

One day, the phone rang, and I was the only one close enough to pick it up. I said, “[Gift store], how can I help you?” fully expecting it to be the third person today asking if we were open.

But instead a very different kind of interaction ensued.

The following conversation went like this: Man: Hi, is this the gift store? Me: Yes, how can I help you? Man: I’m new to the area, and I have a question. Do you know if there are any supermarkets in the area?

Puzzled, the cashier stops to think.

Me: Short pause as I think. Not… not really in the area, no. Man: I see here that there’s a [Supermarket 1] and [Supermarket 2] in the area. Me: Asking myself why he needs to ask me where these things are if he’s already looked them up. …Yes? But they’re about a forty-five minute drive, so I don’t know how far you’re willing to drive for your groceries, but there’s a [local grocery] in the downtown area, just off Main Street.

The customer continues with the inane questioning.

Man: Okay, but can you tell me how [Supermarkets 1 and 2] compare to Whole Foods? Me: Super long pause as I completely blank on what a Whole Foods is. Uh… um, I’m not sure, but I’m sure you can find some information on their websites.

The conversation continues to branch further out from this cashier’s purview.

Man: Okay, well, what about [local supermarket]? How does that compare to Whole Foods?

Me: Ummm… I’m not sure, but if you call them, I’m sure they’d be happy to answer your questions.

But if you thought that was all of this customer’s questions, you’d be wrong.

Man: What about the catch of the day? Do they have that? Me: Really confused, I drop my customer service voice but maintain my professionalism. No—uh, I’m—I’m not sure, but I’m sure that they could answer that question for you. Man: Well, can you give me their number?

The cashier continues to try and direct the customer elsewhere.

Me: I’m sorry, I don’t have that on hand, but you can find it online. Man: Okay… I guess I’ll go call them. Me: Good luck, and have a nice day. Man: You too, bye.

The conversation never went off the rails, but it did get annoying.

No Karen, no yelling, no managers. I’ve always wondered why customers act like employees at my store magically know everything about the whole state, or why they ask us questions that they could easily look up on their own time.

This employee did their best to help, even when the questions kept getting stranger and stranger.

This interaction had to be one of the top five weirdest this cashier had experienced.

The customer may have been lost and confused, but at least he wasn’t rude.

