Construction Worker Was Fixing Up A Sign Behind The Deli Counter, So One Clueless Customer Kept Asking Him For Help

Wearing the wrong outfit in the right place can cause a lot of confusion.

So when a construction worker was spotted behind the deli counter, a clueless customer placed an order without hesitation.

And the actual employee behind the counter couldn’t help but laugh.

Read on for the full story!

Deli counter I was part of a crew renovating a grocery store. I was drilling holes at the back of the deli to hang a chalkboard sign. I had my tool belt on and dressed in my finest construction gear. I was on a small ladder.

But soon he caught the attention of a customer.

I had a weird feeling someone was watching me. I stopped drilling and turned around, and a lady said she’d like whatever meat and the amount.

He could hardly believe what he was hearing.

I asked how I could be mistaken for a store employee, pointing to the woman working the deli. The customer basically said that because I was behind the counter, I worked for the store. The employee and I joked about it after they left.

But that wasn’t the only time he was asked to do something outside of his job description.

There were a few interactions I had fun with. Still dressed as a construction worker, as opposed to the store uniform. Customer: “Do you know where the milk is?” Me: “Yes.”

He tried to joke with the customers.

I would joke with them that “your question was do I know? I do know where it is.” I would then point the way. I worked for the grocery chain for a few years.

Turns out, all it takes to get confused for an employee is to stand behind the counter.

What did Reddit think?

Milk is always kinda in the same place, regardless of the store you’re in.

Some customers truly don’t understand common sense.

Even if he could take your order, why would you want him to?

You’ll have to be more specific, ma’am.

Who knew locating the milk was part of a construction worker’s job description?

Customers really don’t pay attention.

