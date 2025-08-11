Costco Customer Shared How She Makes Money By Recycling Plastic Bottles For Store Credit
by Matthew Gilligan
FACT: we could all use a few extra bucks in our pockets these days.
Hey, things are tough out there!
And this video might inspire you to make some extra money AND help out the environment.
A woman named Kerijoe posted a video on TikTok and showed how she makes extra money at her local Costco store.
Kerijoe had a worker place 230 plastic bottles into the self-serve recycling machine and she got a voucher for $23.
That comes out to ten cents per bottle, and Kerijoe could redeem her $23 voucher for cash in the store.
Score!
Here’s the video.
@_kerijoe
Come with me to Costco to make $23 in 5 mins. I brought back our recyclables and walked out with $23 in straight-up cash. What would you do with $23 you didn’t expect? 👀💵 #Costco #MoneyHack #BudgetTips #RecyclingHack #ComeWithMe #CashBack #SavingMoney #recycle #savetheplanet #plasticbottle
And this is how viewers reacted.
This person chimed in.
Another TikTokker sounded bummed out.
And this viewer has an idea…
That’s a good way to make a few extra bucks!
If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.