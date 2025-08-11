August 11, 2025 at 4:48 pm

Costco Customer Shared How She Makes Money By Recycling Plastic Bottles For Store Credit

by Matthew Gilligan

FACT: we could all use a few extra bucks in our pockets these days.

Hey, things are tough out there!

And this video might inspire you to make some extra money AND help out the environment.

A woman named Kerijoe posted a video on TikTok and showed how she makes extra money at her local Costco store.

Kerijoe had a worker place 230 plastic bottles into the self-serve recycling machine and she got a voucher for $23.

That comes out to ten cents per bottle, and Kerijoe could redeem her $23 voucher for cash in the store.

Score!

Here’s the video.

And this is how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker sounded bummed out.

And this viewer has an idea…

That’s a good way to make a few extra bucks!

