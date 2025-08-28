Couple Buys Car, But Then The Husband Comes Back A Week Later And Explains That They No Longer Need It

Live can be really hard, and the hardest part of life can be dealing with loss and the grief that goes along with it.

The saddest car deal I was ever a part of Circa 2014 I sell a Fusion to a nice older couple. It was a husband/wife both in their mid 70s. The wife wanted a reliable car to drive her grand kids around in, and have something to do errands. They didn’t have a trade-in (thankfully) Anyway, the lady fell in love with the Fusion.

I just remember them being a really nice to work with couple, and they where happy with the numbers and drove away. Little bit more then a week later the Husband comes in, he approaches me and asks me if we can talk. I take him into my office, and as he begins talking, he starts to cry. I already have a feeling where this is going.

I hand him some tissue, water and tell him to take his time. He gets his composure together and tells me his wife died the day after she bought the car from us (heart attack). Also because of his wife’s death, he won’t be getting her pension anymore. He simply can’t afford to keep the car. I take him to my GM office, this is above my pay grade. He gets the story.

I was for sure my GM was going ask for a death certificate at the very least. My GM looks at this older man and says “I’m sorry for your loss, are you sure this is what you wanna do?” The old man says “Yea” My GM then said he needs to inspect the car as long as its in good order, no damage, etc we are unwinding the deal and we’ll act like it never happened.

We get out to the car, it literally had 65 miles total on it, his wife had barely driven the car. It was obviously in great condition and my GM said “I’ll do you one better, I’ll unwind the deal. Its Thursday, I’ll unwind the deal at 5PM on Friday just in case you change your mind call me before 5 on Friday ok” The man had a few questions, mostly revolving around how this will affect him. We explained his loan will be refunded, and we’ll take the car back and essentially it’ll be like he never bought the car.

I then asked the man if he had come here with a way to get back home. He said he hadn’t thought that far ahead. I offered to drive him home, and I dropped him off. He never did show up that Monday, we unwound the deal.’ FYI my manager googled the wife’s name and saw her obituary and said he’d use that to justify the buyback to the owner.

