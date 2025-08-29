Couple Leaves Adopted Child With Their Parents Before Leaving For An Anniversary Trip, And Now A Friend Is Saying They Are Bad Parents

When going through life, things don’t always happen exactly how you would have planned them, but you adapt and make sure things work out anyway.

Imagine planning a vacation and then getting chosen to adopt a baby. Would you take the baby with you on the trip, or would you leave the baby with trusted family members while you’re out of town?

That is the situation the couple in this story found themselves in, so after they got their new baby settled in, they decided to have family babysit.

They thought they made the right decision, but a friend thinks that decision makes them bad parents.

Who is right? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for not taking my 6 month old to NYC?! Hi, my name is Lois. My husband Bryan and I adopted our son James through a private adoption. He’s nine months old now, but at the time of this story, he was six months and had just come home from the ER after a couple of nights due to low oxygen levels (he’s fine now, just has minor non-life-threatening health issues).

Either option seems fine.

Before we knew we’d be adopting James, we had a trip to NYC booked for our anniversary. When the time came, I was torn—do we take him or leave him with my mom and sister (both RNs who watch him often)? Ultimately, we decided it was safer and more stable for James to stay with them, where he had doctors familiar with his history. It broke my heart to leave him, but we felt it was best.

A simple miscommunication.

My best friend Harper, who watches James every other Friday (only twice a month), agreed to help on one of the days we were gone. I was really grateful. Two weeks later was her regularly scheduled Friday.

She hadn’t watched James in a while because she’s been backing out a lot last-minute, so my brother-in-law has had to fill in. On this Friday, I mistakenly thought James was with my brother-in-law and not Harper.

She realized her mistake.

After work, I stopped by the store when Harper called asking if I was late to pick up James. I was mortified and apologized, saying I was 10 minutes away and had mixed up who had him. She said nothing then, but I didn’t hear from her for weeks. I finally texted asking if we were okay, and she asked me to call her.

Wow, this would be very upsetting.

When I did, she told me I was a bad mom, that I adopted James for the wrong reasons, and said it seemed like I just wanted an accessory, like a pet. I was devastated. We’ve been best friends for 20 years.

She explains why they adopted.

My husband and I tried to conceive for over five years before turning to adoption. We chose private adoption specifically to avoid agencies that pressure birth moms. We personally knew James’s birth mom and offered her support if she wanted to raise him herself. It was a decision made with love and care. I told Harper her words deeply hurt me and that leaving James behind on the trip and being late to pick him up once didn’t make me a bad mom. But those were the two things she cited.

Does this friendship stand a chance of surviving?

It’s been weeks. She hasn’t apologized, but two days ago she texted asking if I needed her to watch James next Friday. I responded that I’d rather focus on repairing our friendship and that I didn’t want to strain things further by asking her to babysit. I asked where we stood, but she’s since ghosted me.

She seems to be handling this very maturely.

I’ve always supported her through her journey as a young mom without judgment. I’m trying to figure out if I’m in the wrong here, or if it’s time to walk away after 20 years. I’m open to honest feedback.

If her friend thought she was being a bad mom, she should have had a conversation about it instead of dropping some comments and then ghosting her.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit say about it.

This commenter makes an interesting point.

I agree with this commenter.

Yup, let her go.

Exactly, she should have brought her concerns up long ago.

It doesn’t sound like it is too much.

This friend isn’t much of a friend.

