Couple Planned A Trip With Another Couple, But Then They Cancelled And Went On A Similar Trip On Their Own

Planning a vacation with another couple can be a great way to get away from it all and have fun with friends.

What would you do if you had a trip planned with a friend and his girlfriend, but then they had to cancel, and after the fact, you found out that they went on a different but similar trip at the same time?

That is what happened to the couple in this story, so they were hurt and upset with the friends who tried to play it off as them doing a favor.

AITA for getting confronting my Friend for going on Vacation when i had invited them prior? So, as the title suggests I had made plans to go on a vacation to Ocean City, MD and Washington DC with my girlfriend. I had decided it might make it all the better if I were to invite my best friend and his girlfriend.

This sounds like a lot of fun.

I gave them a 3 months heads up. And they both said they had wanted to go. My GF and I booked AirBNBs prior and thought it would be nice to offer them to stay with us as well. Something came up last minute with them and I thought it wasn’t that big of a deal. But 2 weeks before we went My Bestfriends GF had secretly planned a Birthday Trip to Bethany Beach (which is like 30-45 mins from Ocean City) at first I was confused and hurt but then I kinda pushed it aside because well it was his Birthday and maybe this was coincidence?

Did they just not want to go together?

So, I let it go because he had no idea this was going to happen. So, fast forward my GF and I go on the vacation come back and not even a week later I find out He and his GF go to Washington DC. I confronted him about the timing and location of his trips to ours and explained to him it hurt me he did this when he could have went with us. He apologized if he hurt my feelings and said since it was my first real vacation and it was his 5th one this year an he wanted me to enjoy my first but I mentioned to him so many different times I told him I wanted him to come with us. And he told me he wanted to go too. It just makes me feel like they didn’t want to go in the first place with us. AITA??

It does sound like they didn’t want to go with them, which is fine, but they should have been up front about it. This is definitely going to hurt the relationship.

Let’s see what the people in the comments think about this situation.

Yup, they should have said something up front.

That excuse was pretty lame.

I agree with this commenter.

This person says nobody was wrong.

These friends need to work on their communication skills. Something like this could ruin a friendship.

