Coworkers Keep Leaving Her Alone With Eight To Twelve Toddlers During Naptime, So She’s Thinking About Reporting Them

It’s one thing to carry your weight at work, but another thing entirely to carry everyone else’s too.

What would you do if your coworkers kept slipping away during the most chaotic part of your shift, leaving you alone to manage a room full of toddlers? Would you cover to avoid tension? Or would you speak up and let the chips fall where they may?

In today’s story, a daycare worker finds herself in this very situation and wonders if she should tell on her coworkers. Here’s what’s going on.

WIBTA if I told on my coworker’s for keep leaving the room? I work at a daycare, and the ratio is 1:4, meaning there has to be one teacher for every four kids. Most of the time, we have 12 kids, so we have 3 teachers. Sometimes, we only have 8 kids, so we have 2 teachers. Especially when we have 8 kids and my coworker and I are working together (let’s call her April), April will leave the room during nap time and leave me alone with 8 kids. I know it doesn’t seem like that big of a deal, but it has happened several times where I’m by myself and a kid starts waking up, and then they wake another kid up, and so on. So I have one or more crying kids when I’m by myself.

She finds the whole situation very unfair.

I just don’t think it’s fair that my coworker leaves the room to socialize with the other coworkers while I’m by myself with 8 kids It even happens when we have 12 kids, and April and her best friend (let’s call her Molly) both leave the room, and I’m stuck with 12 kids by myself. Again, the same thing happens when several times one kid wakes up, and they wake up another kid, and so on. In my opinion, ALL the teachers should stay in the room so one teacher isn’t alone unless it’s an emergency, such as someone having to use the bathroom or something. I just don’t think it’s necessary for anyone to leave the room unless they need to use the bathroom. AITA?

