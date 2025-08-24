Crazy Customer Injures Herself To Try To Sue A Retail Store, But The Security Camera Footage Doesn’t Lie

Sometimes working retail may be boring, but there are definitely crazy times that can be so extreme you wish it were a boring day at work!

In today’s story, a retail worker shares a pretty crazy and stressful situation that happened while she was at work.

Thankfully, security cameras captured what really happened, and security was ready to help.

Let’s see what a crazy customer did this time.

“I’m filing a lawsuit!” I work part-time at a store known for home decor and kitchen accessories – this is a really good job for me to have while I’m still in college. I’ve had my fair share of weird experiences with customers, but no one has been outwardly rude or verbally abusive towards me. As a former barista, I really appreciate this aspect.

This sounds alarming.

This specific incident occurred last week when I was closing. It was probably around 8:00 PM when I heard a loud crash from where I was up at the registers. My first instinct was to assume someone was having a heart attack or a seizure, so immediately I run towards the sound of yelling. As a quick side note – our store has an undercover police detective who helps with loss and prevention. He was there that evening and immediately told me to go back to the registers because there was blood everywhere.

Thank goodness for security camera footage!

A few customers told me what was going on, and then I was asked to help clean up the blood (we have proper sanitation equipment to do this without it becoming a hazard). I was still confused as heck until our detective came and told me everything. When I asked him what happened, he said, “some lady injured herself on purpose and got blood everywhere. She keeps yelling in the bathroom that she’s going to sue the company. “ I asked him if he was sure she did it on purpose and he said he saw the whole thing on the security cameras.

The lady wasn’t really hurt that badly.

I was pretty speechless at this point. We’ve never had this happen at our store. I ended up seeing the lady on her way out and the craziest thing was that her injury was minor. She also kept claiming she was a nurse, yet somehow managed to get blood everywhere. What kind of nurse doesn’t know how dangerous blood can be?

Her lawsuit doesn’t stand a chance.

Before she left, she said over and over ‘I’m filing a lawsuit! You guys are messed up.’ We ended up leaving an hour after we were supposed to because of the mess. I can’t wait until her lawyer sees the video footage and comes to the same conclusion the rest of us did.

Talk about a crazy customer! I’m glad nobody was seriously injured, and I’m very glad they had security cameras that caught what really happened.

