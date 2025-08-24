Customer Asks Where The Pies Are, But The Employee Doesn’t Know How To Tell Him That They’re Directly Behind Him

Imagine going to the grocery store with a list of items you need to buy but there’s something on the list you just can’t seem to find. You look everywhere and finally ask an employee for help.

Sometimes, it might be that the item you’re looking for isn’t sold at that store or is in a place you never thought to look. But in this story, the customer was so close to finding what he was looking for that the employee he asked for help found it funny.

Let’s read the whole story.

Polite way of showing where pies are leads to a laugh Short story but thought it was funny. I used to work in a grocery store bakery and once had a man walk up and politely ask where our pies were.

They were almost too close!

I saw that they were right behind him but I couldn’t think of a polite way to say that so I walked out from behind my counter and stood next to the pie table. The guy dramatically smacks his forehead in a “DUH!” sort of way and I just laughed and told him it was okay.

I’ve been the customer in this scenario before, but not with pies.

Sometimes you’re just too close to something to actually see it.

