Condescending Customer Assumed A Grocery Worker Was A High School Dropout, So He Got Banned From The Store

Some people really think they can say anything to retail workers and get away with it.

What would you do if a customer approached you and assumed you were too stupid to understand basic math? Would you try to keep your cool and help them anyway? Or would you shut them down and make sure they faced the consequences?

In today’s story, one grocery worker deals with a customer just like this and does the best possible thing. Here’s what happened.

No Sir, I actually did graduate high school! I work at a nationwide grocery chain in Southern California. I work in every department and have a myriad of stories, but this is the first one off the top of my head. I am also a college student close to graduating. One morning, as I was working in the deli, a gentleman approached me. He’ll be known as Jerk. Jerk: “Hey man, I know you are probably a high school dropout, so I’ll make this REALLY easy for you.” I was frozen. I had never been insulted like that by a customer. I was visibly turning red from the insult. He continues.

Insulted, he turned it around on the guy.

Jerk: “I want 1/8 of a pound of roast beef. Do you know what that is in decimals?” he says condescendingly. Me: “It’s .125 of a pound, sir. And you can find somebody else to serve you.” I then motion to my co-worker to help him, but she refuses, having heard the conversation. Jerk goes to my store director and is told to leave and not come back for being disrespectful to employees. My store director and associates are pretty awesome people.

Wow! That guy sounds like such a joy to encounter.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about what happened.

