Customer Calls To Complain That Another Store With The Same Name Isn’t Answering Their Phone, But The Employee Has No Way Of Helping Her

Why isn’t a store you don’t work at not answering the phone? I worked as a manager for a popular chain cafe for many years. This is by far one of the most bizarre calls I’ve ever had (and as others in food service management can attest, we get a LOT of crazy calls…). CC: Crazy Customer. Me: Me CC: Hi, I’ve been trying to call [store in a completely different city] and no one is answering. What’s going on? Are they open? Me: I’m sorry, I’m not sure why they aren’t answering. As far as I know, they should be open.

CC: Well why aren’t they answering the phone?? Me: I’m not sure.. as I’m not there… it’s possible they are quite busy since it is dinner rush right now? CC: Well can you call them and find out what’s going on? Me: I can, but I’ve got the same number as you do for them.

CC: UGH, who’s your boss? I’m going to make a complaint! Me: …You’re going to complain to *my* boss because another store isn’t answering the phone? CC: YES, you obviously aren’t interested in helping me. Me: I’m sorry, ma’am, I’m just not sure what you want me to do? I’m not at that store. I have no idea why they aren’t answering the phone.

This went on for a few minutes. I ended up giving her my district manager’s name at her insistence. But… he’s not even the district manager for that store.. Karen’s are so weird. I still have no idea what she wanted me to do? Teleport there and find out what was going on? Or did she think all stores with the same name had a central hive mind and we were in constant telepathic communication?

