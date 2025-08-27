Customer Demanded A Refund For Her Broken Fan, But When The Shop Saw The Damage, She Got A Bill Instead And Never Came Back

Some people will argue for a refund even when it’s clearly their fault.

What would you do if a customer demanded their money back for an item they destroyed through misuse?

Would you give in to avoid conflict?

Or would you stand your ground and follow store policy?

In the following story, a summer shop worker encounters this exact customer and sticks to the rules.

Here’s what happened.

I demand a refund. In the summer, I work in the family business. My father is an electrician, so naturally, every summer, we mostly sell fans. We’ve been carrying the same brands for years and never had any issues. One time, a customer came in.

From the first moment, she was very pushy.

Customer: Hello, I bought a fan from here, and it broke, so you have to give me a refund. Me: We need to see that fan first. Then, send it to the service center so they can determine if it was ruined by misuse or if something went wrong with it at the factory. C: No, you will give me my money now, the fan broke

She didn’t like what she was told and left.

M: Ma’am, I am just an employee here. I can’t just give you money like that. As long as I’ve worked here, we’ve never done this.

C: I don’t care, I demand the refund! M: The best we can do is that if the fan is faulty, you get store credit or the fan itself. But nothing can happen before you bring in the fan and proof of purchase. She stormed out.

It turns out that the fan was in very bad shape.

The next day, she brought the fan, and, guys, the poor cord and the plug… I’ve never seen anything so brutally assaulted. I don’t even know how it’s possible to destroy something so much in the month she had the fan. I already knew she’d be charged for the service because it was so obvious she was responsible for the sorry state of this fan. A week later, the fan is delivered back to us, so I call the customer again.

Apparently, she didn’t want it that bad.

C: Who is it? M: Hello, I am calling from [shop name]. The fan just arrived. It was not a faulty fan; it was damaged because of misuse. It’ll be 2.50. You can come pick it up during shop hours any day of the week. She hung up. I was there for another six weeks, but she never showed up. When I returned to my hometown for Christmas, I saw the fan in the shop still waiting.

