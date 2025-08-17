Customer Mistook A Delivery Truck For A Taxi Service, So The Manager Had To Explain Why Building Supply Drivers Don’t Offer Free Rides

If there’s one thing working retail teaches you, it’s to expect the unexpected.

Still, one delivery driver for a local supply store didn’t expect to be asked for a 40-minute ride home in his company truck.

It was equal parts bold and baffling.

Keep reading for the full story!

Random Person Asked Us To Be A Taxi Service. The store a friend works at is part of a small chain of building supply stores, where their boss owns several locations and has a fleet of delivery vehicles for each store. Most of the stores are within or just over an hour of driving distance from one another.

One day, they were approached by a customer.

So the coworker said they had a person come into the store and ask for the manager. When the manager arrived, the person explained they are from a town roughly 40 minutes away. But they were coming to the back town in a few days to have work done on their vehicle.

This customer had a pretty unexpected request.

And in their words, “I see your company vehicles driving all around. So I want to ask if I can get a ride back to my town in your delivery vehicles since work on my car will take several days.” The manager pretty much told them no.

The manager tried to point the clearly confused customer in the right direction.

If they need a ride back to their town, they are better off getting some sort of taxi or arranging for a family member or friend to give them a ride, because the delivery vehicles are not a taxi service. It’s important to note, he lived within 20 minutes of one of the other supply stores, so their vehicles are in that person’s town regularly doing deliveries.

The request was pretty baffling.

It is extremely rare they make the trip down to my friend’s location. I think this person walked out rather disappointed. But who in their right mind would ask a building supply company to give them a ride home to a place 40 minutes away?

Talk about a liability…

What did Reddit have to say?

It’s too bad a business like this doesn’t already exist… Oh wait — it does.

Perhaps this person was just looking for trouble?

This request may end up costing this person a pretty penny.

No business owner in their right mind would go for this.

The request was so far out of left field, it was almost laughable.

The customer is most definitely not always right.

