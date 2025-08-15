Customer Threatened To Shop Somewhere Else Over The Annoying Store Playlist, So The Employee Pointed Out That He Was The One Trapped There All Day

Working in a retail environment often means surrendering to systems outside of your control, from store policies to store playlists.

So when one customer dared to complain about the annoying music, he was quick to remind the customer just how easy she actually had it.

Read on for the full story.

Customer Annoyed By Music Playing In The Store. I Throw Logic At Her. My first job was at a large corporate store. They would have the store radio tuned into the local radio station.

These songs got old real quick.

This station would play the same tracks of music every day. Basically, you’d hear the songs, and by midday, you’d hear the first song from the morning, and the whole thing would repeat. It drove me up the wall. I hated a lot of the music. It annoyed me as much as hearing the Let It Go song when it was a big thing.

But the employees weren’t the only ones getting irritated.

While I was working, I had a woman come up to me, very annoyed. She was just bashing the music, saying how it was terrible music, and she should take her shopping somewhere else.

So he dropped a cold, hard truth on her.

I looked at her and said, “It is terrible music, I agree. But at least you can leave the store anytime you want. I’m stuck listening to this the whole day.” She said nothing. She looked at me in silence for a moment before turning and walking away.

Check and mate.

What did Reddit think?

Do customers understand just how little control your run-of-the-mill retail associate actually has?

Just remember: Things could always be worse.

It’s the redundancy that gets you.

There’s nothing worse than being reminded of work when you’re clocked out.

He didn’t offer apologies or excuses — just cold, hard reality.

And for once, the customer was actually stunned into silence.

