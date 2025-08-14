Customer Was Asked To Use The Trash Can, So They Threatened To Throw A Waffle At The Cashier’s Face

Sometimes, customers seem more interested in making a scene than solving a problem.

So, what would you do if someone walked up to your register holding a half-melted waffle and demanded you throw it away, then threatened to smash it in your face when you said no?

Would you lose your cool?

Or would you stay calm and carry on?

In the following story, one employee handles a customer just like this.

Here’s what she did.

Customer threatened assault with a delicious weapon I work at a clothing store, which is an outlet store in this big outdoor mall of outlet stores. I have too many stories about crazy customers, but on Friday, I definitely experienced the weirdest threat. For context, my store is located on the edge of the mall and the opposite side of the food court, and it’s quite a walk from there to my store. On this busy day, I’m at the register and call for the next person in line, and this woman in pajamas comes up to me with her teenage daughter and son with her, holding a paper tray in her hand with this mess of melted whipped cream and toppings.

Here’s where it all started.

I greet her, and she is noticeably loud. She is not aggressive, but everyone hears her loud and clear. She says to me, “Hey, baby, can you throw this out for me? Do you have a trash back there? I wasted my money on this waffle. I don’t even want it.” I tell her that, unfortunately, I can’t throw out food in the trash can behind me because it’s actually paper only, but there are trash cans outside the door (that she was a few feet from, and she also passed so many walking from the food court to the store). She did not like that and started yelling, “It’s just trash; throw it out,” and I repeated that I couldn’t.

The woman did not want to take ‘no’ for an answer.

She said, “Oh, your manager telling you no? Matter of fact, I’ll smash this on the floor, so they gotta clean it.” I said, “I mean, I prefer you didn’t because I’d have to clean it up.” She started cursing and yelling, saying she was going to throw the waffle in a manager’s face or my face. At this point, the people around her were just watching her get more and more heated, and her children looked so embarrassed until her daughter grabbed the waffle from her hand and ran outside to throw it out. I’m not even mad, just confused.

Yikes! Sounds like she needs to calm down.

