Customer Took Offense When Worker Said “Have a Good Day” At 8PM, Then Started Ranting About It In The Store Parking Lot

Sometimes at work, you encounter customers who are just looking for a reason to be upset.

Imagine wishing someone a good day as they leave your store, only to find out later they were fuming because it was technically nighttime.

Would you be caught off guard?

Or would you just chalk it up to a weird customer moment?

In the following story, one retail worker deals with this exact scenario, and the whole thing catches her off guard.

Here’s how it all happened.

What happens when you tell someone to have a good day at 8pm? I’ll tell you! 😄 My very first job was extremely crazy about making sure our customers came first. So I was nice to absolutely everyone, and it was mentally draining. Anywho, I was closing that night, and I was on the register. I rang this couple out, and they were very nice. Something they wanted was something we were out of, and the woman was visibly upset, but didn’t say much. At the end of the transaction, on their way out, I said, “Have a wonderful day!”

For her, the word “day” was an umbrella term.

I didn’t say “day” intentionally; I knew it was dark outside. But I didn’t work one consistent shift. I worked morning/day/night randomly, and I’d mix up morning/day/evening when I’d say goodbye, so I stuck to “day.” That woman is the reason I became more conscious of it. They didn’t say anything to me when I said, “Have a good day.” However, a coworker of mine who was coming in to shop happened to pass by them.

Apparently, she lost her mind over it in the parking lot.

She came over to me and said, “Did someone tell that couple to have a good day because she’s losing her mind out there?” Apparently, this woman was extremely mad that I told her to have a good day because “Day has passed and it’s night now,” and that she already had a good day and expected to be told to have a good evening instead. What a weird reason to be upset, but as long as she’s not yelling at me, oh well!

Yikes! There are so many other reasons to be upset.

If something that small sets her off, how will she ever deal with real problems?

