Customer Tried A “Price Switch” Scheme On A Pair Of Pants She Wanted To Buy, But An Employee Acted Quickly And Outsmarted Her

Shoplifters often underestimate the wit and attentiveness of retail workers.

If you suspected someone of stealing at your store, what would you do?

This woman was working in the fitting rooms and tasked to ensure that apparel tags were intact.

A customer was acting suspicious, so she looked in the fitting room and took action.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Like a Boss. I am pretty proud of myself. I caught a woman who was about to get away with not paying $50 for a pair of pants. I work fitting rooms, and this lady approaches me with a small plastic bag from another store, a tie, and dress pants.

This woman’s job is to check for apparel and make sure the tags are still attached.

You might think we like to count for fun, but really, my job is also to check apparel for hard tags and our price tags. I make make sure they’re there. So, I see she has the price and alarm attached, so I just hold her tie and she walks in.

She had a gut feeling when the customer went out of the fitting room.

Not even 5 minutes go by, and she returns to me and asks me if I can “check the price” on the pants. The tag is gone. I can’t leave my post so I point her to customer service in the front. She leaves and I stand there a little confused. I had that gut feeling, you know, so I check the fitting rooms.

She found the price tags crumpled on the floor.

Tada! I find the original tag and our tag crumpled on the floor in the corner of the room. Thank god for walkie talkies. I paged my front end, and my MOD heard what I had found. She met me so I could hand her the tag. Then, she quickly goes up to the front.

They were able to stop the lady who dropped the pants and left immediately.

The lady was about to pay less than half of the original price. A coworker helped find something similar. It happens when we can’t find another pair exact. I could see from the distance that the lady dropped the pants and left. I received praise from my coworkers.

That customer was sneaky!

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Short and simple.

This person gives their honest opinion.

It’s pretty smart, says this person.

Your gut feeling is never wrong.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.