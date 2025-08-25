Customer Wanted The Cheaper Doormat, But Picked Up The Expensive One Anyway Then Accused The Employee Of Lying About The Price

Some customers hear what they want to hear, even when you spell things out for them.

What would you do if a shopper insisted on paying the cheaper price for an item after you clearly explained the difference?

Would you give in to avoid the hassle?

Or would you stand your ground and risk getting accused of lying?

In the following story, an employee deals with this exact situation over some doormats.

Here’s what happened.

I want the cheaper doormat, so I will pick up the more expensive mat and get mad that it’s not the same price as the cheap one I was working my regular shift when a customer asked me about the pricing of some doormats. Fair enough, as I saw they were all over the place, so it was hard to match them to the correct labels. I scan each mat so I’m able to match it up and tell them the price of each mat. I also organized them back to how they should be, so the labels matched. We only had two different brands in, the store’s own brand and a separate brand where all designs were £5. The store’s own brand was £12. I explained that this stack of mats was £12 and that the rest on the shelves were £5. They obviously wanted the cheaper ones, so I made sure that it was clear they knew which ones were which. Happy with that, I left them and carried on with my other work.

The customer tried to pull a fast one.

About 20 minutes later, I hear my name called over the intercom to come to the front desk. It turns out that these customers who wanted the £5 mat decided they wanted to pay only £5, but they wanted the £12 mat. So they picked that up, and we were shocked when it came to—guess what! £12. So much so that they took it to customer services to get to the bottom of this mystery. They basically said I had lied to them about the price of the mat when I hadn’t. Why on earth would I lie about that? There were doormats there that cost £5 if they wanted to pay £5. I’m pretty sure customers do this to try to get money off when they see something similar and cheaper but still want the more expensive item.

