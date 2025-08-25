Customer Wants To Buy Multiple Expensive LEGO Sets, But When The Customer Makes A Weird Demand, She Requests A Refund

You know what I love about shopping online? I can order something and have it shipped where I want it, often for free.

Usually, this means I’ll have products shipped to my home, but I can also ship presents to friends and family as well.

This is way more convenient than buying something at a retail store, wrapping it up and taking it to the post office.

The customer in today’s story apparently doesn’t understand how retail stores work, or at least she didn’t before talking to the employee in today’s story.

Let’s read all about it.

This is a toy shop not a post office It was a busy Saturday and I was one of two people behind the till. A woman entered the shop and came directly to the till checkouts, pointed at me and said “I want you to help me”. This encounter automatically felt rude and patronizing but I still came out from behind the till smiling and politely asked her what she would like help with. The woman proceeded to ignore my question and simply turned around and walked towards the Lego section, so I followed her but could already tell this was going to be a difficult customer.

This is pretty rude behavior.

Once we arrived at the Lego section she told me to “hold out my hands” as she proceeded to hand me the 4 most expensive Lego sets the shop sold. Then without conversing she walked straight back to the till checkouts while I followed carrying her items. As I was scanning the items through the till I could feel her staring straight at me, but I could tell she was not someone who would have appreciated polite small talk so I decided to just silently get on with it. After I had scanned through her items she refused a bag, which I thought was odd as these Lego sets were not small and I could see she didn’t have any bags on her. I told her the total sum of £496.

The customer had more weird requests.

However, she refused to pay me until she had seen her receipt which I told her multiple times was not possible as the receipt will only come out of the machine once the payment has been processed (something she clearly did not want to hear). After explaining multiple times the ins and outs of any sort of transaction that the payment comes before the receipt, she eventually accepted defeat and paid for her items. However, as soon as the transaction was complete, she told me she wanted these items to be sent to a London for tomorrow.

The employee explained the customer’s shipping options.

I, very confused at this point, then began to explain to her that we don’t do such requests, and if you want to send these to London you will have to do it on our own accord separately… I also gave her the option that she could order the same products online and have them delivered to London, but that was all I could do to help. As you can imagine she was most unhappy with my response and demanded an immediate refund. Once the refund was settled I apologized for any inconvenience as she stormed out the shop without saying a word. I love customer service

Has that customer ever shopped at a store in her life?

Her behavior and requests were completely outrageous!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Apparently, some high end stores ship products for customers.

Was she a time traveler?

Maybe she watches too much TV.

She might be really rich and usually send someone else to do her shopping.

Or perhaps she was on something.

That was one weird customer interaction!

Par for the course.

