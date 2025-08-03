Rude Customer Whistled At A Female Employee To Hurry Up, So The Boss Tore Up His Food And Kicked Him Out

There’s always that one customer who thinks you’ll drop everything to serve them the second they walk up.

What would you do if someone disrespected your coworker by whistling at them like a dog? Would you stay quiet? Or would you send a message loud enough for the whole store to hear?

In today’s story, one convenience store manager finds himself in this exact situation and opts for the latter. Here’s what happened.

The Tale of the Whistling Customer (My Boss Reacts) At a convenience store, we sell hot dogs and other hot foods. People usually stand there patiently for us to get to them (longest wait time is like twenty seconds, so not even a big deal). Every once in a while, though, we get the guy who needs to be helped out right this second, even though both workers are currently in a transaction. And no, we’re not going to just walk away from a customer unless someone is bleeding out on our floor or something. So there we are, my boss and I, both in a transaction, while a female coworker does stuff that needs to be done right then.

It all starts when a guy disrespectfully whistles at a female coworker.

And it happens. Some guy whistles at her, trying to get her to help him . She shrugs it off, annoyed. It’s happened before and will happen again. She gets him his precious hot dog and walks away. The man prepares his hot dog and comes to pay, a line forming behind him. The boss firmly told me to let him take the register for a moment and go act like I was doing something important. Basically, he wanted the guy to have to come to him.

The manager put him in his place.

He stared at the guy for a moment before pointing to Coworker and asking, “Does she look like a ***** to you?” He then picked the hot dog up, ripped it in two, and threw it into the trash can behind the counter, saying, “You get the heck out of my store and don’t come back until you’ve learned some respect.” He then stared him down until he walked out. He lost one customer that day but won over his workforce and the people waiting in line, each of whom looked him in the eye and nodded while he finished the line up.

Wow! Most managers wouldn’t have done that.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about this situation.

This person just started at someone for the same thing.

Here’s someone who thoroughly enjoyed the story.

According to this reader, this guy may be the manager everyone needs.

Yet another person who kicked someone out for whistling.

That was quite brave.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.