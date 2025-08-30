Customer Wonders Why Restroom Door Is Locked, But The Employee Points Out That The Reason Is Obvious

If you went to a store and the restroom was locked, would assume the door was broken or perhaps occupied by another customer?

In today’s story, the customer seems to assume that the door is broken, so an employee takes a closer look.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Man doesn’t understand how public toilets work. A little while back I was in work and it was a particularly busy day, so I was rushing a bit. I walked past a very flustered looking man standing next to another man in a wheelchair. Both of them were outside the toilets. Just for context, the main toilets have multiple cubicles. But there is also a disabled toilet which is separate.

The flustered man got his attention.

I walked past them in a hurry, and as I got probably a few feet past them, the flustered looking man says; “Excuse me!?” He sounded really irritated, so I flinched and wished I was anywhere else, but I still turned around with a big smile on my face and said; “Yes, can I help you, sir?” He responds, still sounding just as belligerent; “The door for the disabled toilet won’t open!” Now, I’m already internally rolling my eyes because he’s talking to me like I’m the one who has personally locked or broken the door, and also like he is definitely expecting me to be able to instantly fix it.

There was a good reason that the door wouldn’t open.

I don’t say anything, but I go to have a look at the door, he’s still talking behind me saying, “I’ve been trying and trying and it won’t open!” I look at the door and now it becomes really difficult not to react. The little indicator on the door is red, indicating that the toilet is occupied. I turn back to him and say; “Sir, the toilet is occupied, see the little red thing?” He stares at it in silence for a moment and then actually says this sentence to me; “Well, what am I supposed to do with that? How long are they going to be!?”

There was no way to know the answer to this question.

I was honestly just lost for words at this point. After a few seconds of silence I just said; “I’m not really sure what to suggest, sir.” He then has the audacity to roll his eyes at me and then be like; “Ugh, fine!” Honestly one of the weirdest discussions I’ve ever had, and 5 minutes of my life I’m never getting back 👍

What a weird interaction. It sounds like it was easy to see why the door was locked. A lack of patience was the only problem here.

