Customers Want To Return An Item, But When The Cashier Looks At The Receipt, She Notices Something Strange

It happens from time to time that you might buy something and decide you want to return it.

If it’s an unused item and you have the receipt, this usually isn’t an issue, but one thing you need to keep in mind is the return window.

Some stores are really flexible about how long customers have to return items, but other stores have fairly short return windows.

In today’s story, some customers try to return an item outside of it’s return window.

Let’s find out what happens.

Customers Try To Return A Item, With a Receipt From The Future. This happened I think back in 2015. I don’t remember exact dates. I think we were in the summer months. Two customers entered the store, wishing to return a item that was several hundred dollars. The Cashier who was doing the return, asked for their receipt. When they handed it to the cashier, the cashier looked at the date.

The customers had messed with the receipt.

It was dated from several months before in march, beyond the return window. I don’t know if these customers thought they could somehow beat the system. Because in 2015 part of the date, with pen, they changed the 5 to a 6. So that would make the purchase date next year. The cashier told the customers she’ll be unable to do the return.

The cashier called them out on it.

The customers got rather angry, saying they are returning the item in time, so they want their money back. This cashier had quiet the personality, so she pointed at the receipt, and said “Well, according to this receipt, this item hasn’t been purchased yet. The date is for 2016.” The customers angrily snatched their receipt and item, yelling they’ll make a complaint as they left the store. Nothing was ever heard from the customers again. They probably took their Time Machine back home.

I hope their time machine was a DeLorean from 1985.

But, seriously, they shouldn’t have messed with the receipt.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This customer wasn’t very smart.

Here’s another story about a customer trying to mess with her receipts.

This comment is dripping with sarcasm.

Yes, with Doc Brown.

Now I have the Back to the Future theme song playing in my head.

Which isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.