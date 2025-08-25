Dad Refused To Punish His Daughter After She Called Out A ‘Class Clown’ Who Tried Ruining Her Cake, But Everyone Else Thinks The Birthday Girl Should Apologize

Birthdays are all about celebrating the birthday person, and they’re especially important for kids to socialize. But what to do when things turn awkward during a birthday party?

In this case, a parent asks the internet if he’s in the wrong for not punishing his daughter when she got mad at a classmate (whom she didn’t want to invite) when she tried ruining her cake.

Let’s read the whole story and see what’s up.

AITA for refusing to punish my daughter after she blew up on the class clown that she didn’t want at her birthday party? My daughter is 13 and she goes to a small school. Her grade only has 18 students (10 boys and 8 girls). My daughter also has other friends from the sports she does. We plan to have her go to a much larger high school in the future.

She has an easy time making friends… but she’s selective.

Her 13th birthday party was last weekend and I asked who she wanted to invite, she wanted to invite 7 of the girls from her class and 5 from her soccer team. The one girl she doesn’t want to invite is name Kelly. My daughter doesn’t like Kelly, she is the class clown in her grade and my daughter hides her annoying and attention seeking.

And for good reasons.

I asked her why she didn’t want her there and her response was “she ruins school for me all the time, I don’t want her to ruin my birthday.” I agreed with her list and sent the invites out. My ex-wife is invited to all her major milestone instead of us doing separate events. I learned an hour beofre the party my ex-wife sent an invte to Kelly since her mom found out about the party.

They had hope Kelly would behave at least on her birthday.

My daughter was not happy to see her (it was a suprise for her). I told her to enjoy the party. It was going well until the cake came out, my daughter wanted a glitter cake (when you blow out the candles glitter goes everywhere). While everyone was around the cake, Kelly took her fingers and swiped icing off the top layer of the cake.

That was blatant disrespect.

It ruined the cake and my daughter lost it.

She yelled at Kelly, basically saying, ” what is wrong with you, this is why I didn’t want you here, you ruin everything.” She ran to her room after and Kelly was crying.

Things reached a boiling point.

Kelly’s parent wants an apology, my ex-wife wants her to apologize as well. I am refusing to make her do that or punish her at all. I pointed out that my ex never should have invited her and to the mom that her child ruined the cake, and that at 12 years old should know better. They are calling me an ******* and my daughter is just upset. AITA?

Kelly got a much needed reality check.

Let’s see what Reddit thinks about this.

A former teacher shares their thoughts.

This commenter shares a different take on the situation.

She’s learning.

Yup.

Food for thought.

Another commenter chimes in.

She was just being honest.

She brought this on herself by damaging the cake. She is the one who should apologize.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.