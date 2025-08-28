August 28, 2025 at 8:49 am

Dad Tries To Buy His Kids Some Clothes At Zara, But When He Sees How They Count His Money He Returns It All

by Ben Auxier

Money is actually pretty difficult to counterfeit.

Like seriously, the amount of crazy detail governments put into various security measures for legitimate currency puts most of our societal projects to shame.

Thing is, most of these checks need some sort of special tool to be run – you can’t just see them with your eyes.

So, in this video from TikTok user @dada_yung_god, is the crash out justified, or is this business as usual?

“Check this **** out. That’s how you purchase ****.”

“They gotta run your money through machines.”

“So return all that ****. I don’t want none of this ****.”

Some argued there was nothing to worry about here.

Screenshot 1 438b80 Dad Tries To Buy His Kids Some Clothes At Zara, But When He Sees How They Count His Money He Returns It All

Others argued there may be profiling involved.

Screenshot 2 f48043 Dad Tries To Buy His Kids Some Clothes At Zara, But When He Sees How They Count His Money He Returns It All

The experiences were all over the place.

Screenshot 3 4df08f Dad Tries To Buy His Kids Some Clothes At Zara, But When He Sees How They Count His Money He Returns It All

At some places, it IS policy.

Screenshot 4 df8b44 Dad Tries To Buy His Kids Some Clothes At Zara, But When He Sees How They Count His Money He Returns It All

Still, it seems pretty ridiculous to me.

