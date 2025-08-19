Dad Tries To Get His Son Ready For Bed, But The Little Boy Finds A Way To Escape From His Bedroom

Have you ever tried to get a child ready for bed when they don’t want to go to sleep? It’s not always easy. They’ll stall and talk and ask for just one more story.

In today’s story, a dad shares his experience trying to get his almost 9-year-old son in bed. It’s the night before his birthday, and the little boy is clearly too excited to want to go sleep.

Keep reading to find out what he does and how his dad reacts.

9yo son going to sleep This just happened less than five minutes ago… My son is turning 9 tomorrow. We’ve had some trouble putting him to sleep during his summer vacation, and I was steering him towards sleep right now.

He double checked to make sure his son did everything he needed to do to get ready for bed.

I asked if he’d brushed his teeth and gone potty to get ready to bed. He said yes. So I asked him to “put your head on the pillow, please”. He went to his bed, took the pillow, and held it in his hands, resting his head on top of it, and started heading towards the living room…

He found his son’s antics hilarious.

I couldn’t do anything but laugh for a solid minute, and then went to get him from living room, and added to my previous statement: “Go to bed, and put your head on the pillow, please.” Moments like this make a dad proud!

What a devious and delightful little boy!

