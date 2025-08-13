Daughter Loans Parents Thousands Of Dollars, But They Only Pay Her Back Part Of It Even Though They Spend Much More Than They Owe Her On Unnecessary Things

What’s the line with loaning money to family?

Imagine being a teenager living at home, and you agree to loan your parents money. Would you be upset if they didn’t pay you back everything they owed you, or would you not worry about it since you don’t need the money at the moment?

Read how one Redditor questions her recent behavior with her parents after loaning them thousands.

See the story below for all the details

AITA for Asking My Parents to Pay Me Back? I (19F) was asked by my parents two years ago to give them a total of $4,000. The reason they had asked me was because my mother had recently lost her job at the same time that we had just moved to a pricier house, so it was really bad timing.

But, there’s a little more background to the story…

Just to preface, I was not the only one they asked to borrow money from, they asked for help from my older brothers (22M and 31M) as well. However, because my 22-year-old brother didn’t have a job and my 31-year-old brother was already moved out and paying his own bills they only borrowed a $1,000 from each of them. When they asked me for money, I didn’t hesitate at all to say yes because my parents have been really supportive and caring of me and my siblings, and so I wanted to do my best to help them during these tough times. Fast forward to nearly two years later, my mother has found a new job and our financial situation is much more stable.

However, there’s more to this situation.

Here’s where the problem comes: My parents promised they would pay me back as soon as my mother found another job. And they did, they immediately paid $1,000 to me and my siblings. So, they fully paid off my brothers, while still owing me $3,000. In any other situation this would be fine with me, because I understand that they still have expenses and debts to pay. I’m not currently using that money, as I am still living with them and am taking out loans for my studies.

But here’s where things get tricky…

However, while they still do owe me money, they’ve also started to add a bunch of features and upgrades to the new house. They’ve done things like put grass in our yard, built a patio and shed in the backyard, among other things. And I know for a fact that the cost of these things far surpasses the money they owe me. Because of this, I have started to feel anxious because I still haven’t gotten my money back. The money they borrowed was about half of my total money from my first ever part-time job. And now that I am older, I have plans to move out, and I want to invest that money they owe me.

Then, the tipping point happened.

One day, they told me they had plans to expand our driveway. This was kinda my breaking point, and it lead me to bring up the money they owe me, because this was yet another upgrade they didn’t need and would cost a fortune. But when I asked, my parents suddenly got very defensive, and they said that I shouldn’t be acting selfish like this and allowing money to get in the way of family.

The parents’ reasoning? She doesn’t pay rent.

They also said that because of them, I don’t have to pay rent while I’m studying and working, so this was the least I can do. I love my parents, and they insisted that they’ll pay me back when they can, but I can’t help but feel weird when I see them spending all this money and still not keeping or acknowledging their promise of paying me back sooner.

But I’m also starting to have doubts after my conversation with them because it did make me feel like I’m a selfish person who only cares about money. AITA?

