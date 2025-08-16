Dog Trainer Stole His Expensive Guard Dog, So This Man Taught Him A Lesson On Stealing

Just because they’re a professional doesn’t mean they’re trustworthy.

Imagine hiring someone to do a job for you but they end up stealing from you. Would you call the police, or would you track them down and get revenge?

This man has an uncle who bought an expensive guard dog and had it trained.

The dog trainer seemed okay at the beginning, but eventually, he stole the dog.

So, the uncle did what he had to do and taught the trainer a lesson.

Steal my dog? I’m taking your parrot. This didn’t happen to me, but rather to my uncle a while back. My aunt and uncle had purchased an expensive guard dog from a breeder. They hired a dog trainer to teach it. The trainer worked with them for almost a year, and everything seemed to be fine.

This man’s uncle came home to find out that his dog was missing.

Then one day, my uncle came home and the dog was missing. He tracked it down and discovered, with help from the neighbors, that the trainer had been by. It turned out he had stolen the dog. My uncle tried contacting the dog trainer, but he did not return the calls.

He was able to retrieve his dog.

So he went to the trainer’s home and was able to retrieve his dog when the trainer’s roommate let him in. While he was there, he discovered that the dog trainer had a very pricy parrot, so along with his dog, he removed the parrot, cage, and all supplies. He then left a message for the dog trainer. If he wanted his parrot back, he would have to come and retrieve him.

The trainer didn’t show up to get his parrot back.

Of course, my uncle would’ve called the police had the trainer showed up, and the trainer knew it. The guy never did show, so my uncle now had his dog and a lovely parrot. He kept the parrot for a number of years and, eventually, donated it to a zoo.

The best revenge for a thief is to steal something valuable from them.

