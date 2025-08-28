Dollar Tree’s Method For Getting Customer Service Makes Us Think Maybe They’re A Little Too Budget
by Ben Auxier
Obviously Dollar Tree and similar stores are places you go for cheap stuff.
But sometimes the cheapness bleeds into the checkout process, like in this video from TikTok user @jaimelisk:
As the customer approaches the checkout line, we see a cardboard sign that reads “please tap the (pav?) for cashier.”
Ooooooh, PAN!
The cherry on top is that it doesn’t even make much of a sound.
@jaimelisk
The “here I come” 🫶🏼🥹 #newfavstore #dollartree #dollartreediys #tingting #fypシ #fyp
Apparently they’re all weird like this.
Like, what?
It gets better, though:
WHY NOT A BELL, THO?
\
I’m going to be pondering this bell policy for the rest of my natural life.
