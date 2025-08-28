August 28, 2025 at 6:47 am

Dollar Tree’s Method For Getting Customer Service Makes Us Think Maybe They’re A Little Too Budget

by Ben Auxier

Obviously Dollar Tree and similar stores are places you go for cheap stuff.

But sometimes the cheapness bleeds into the checkout process, like in this video from TikTok user @jaimelisk:

As the customer approaches the checkout line, we see a cardboard sign that reads “please tap the (pav?) for cashier.”

Ooooooh, PAN!

The cherry on top is that it doesn’t even make much of a sound.

@jaimelisk

The “here I come” 🫶🏼🥹 #newfavstore #dollartree #dollartreediys #tingting #fypシ #fyp

♬ original sound – Jaime Lisk

Apparently they’re all weird like this.

Screenshot 1 40d6db Dollar Trees Method For Getting Customer Service Makes Us Think Maybe Theyre A Little Too Budget

Like, what?

Screenshot 2 1d4309 Dollar Trees Method For Getting Customer Service Makes Us Think Maybe Theyre A Little Too Budget

It gets better, though:

Screenshot 3 af0cce Dollar Trees Method For Getting Customer Service Makes Us Think Maybe Theyre A Little Too Budget

WHY NOT A BELL, THO?

Screenshot 4 db53e6 Dollar Trees Method For Getting Customer Service Makes Us Think Maybe Theyre A Little Too Budget\

I’m going to be pondering this bell policy for the rest of my natural life.

