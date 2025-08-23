Driver Speeds Through A Parking Lot And Narrowly Misses Another Car, But The Driver Of The Other Car Gets Revenge After Buying Ice Cream

Some drivers can be really rude and oblivious.

If you have ever had a close call in a parking lot, you know what I’m talking about!

If a driver almost ran into you in a parking lot, would you be glad it was just a close call and not an accident, or would you be upset that there was almost an accident and want to get revenge?

In today’s story, a driver is out for revenge, and the ice cream he wanted to buy is the perfect way to get it!

Let’s read the whole story.

Thats a nice spotless car you got there! So I was on my way home after spending all day in the heat walking with friends and family, I decided to stop by the gas station after learning the day before this specific gas station chain had this new ice cream I had fallen in love with. I was exhausted and sunburnt, and needed something to cool me off. Cue the jerk in BMW.

What was that other driver thinking?

As I turn into the parking spaces to prepare my car to back into one of the spots, this brand new looking grey BMW comes in out of nowhere in a high speed and throws himself into the parking spot im about to pass by, which was a handicap as well, and I had to slam my breaks. Im talking about less than a meter space between our cars. I had to put my car in reverse, just to get the space to move around his car to get to the spot I was aiming for.(there were no other cars there btw, compeltely empty parking lot). I was fuming, but knowing my self, I knew I wasnt going to do anything reckless, altho my angry ADHD thoughts was screaming at me to jam my scrapyard of a car into his, I parked my car angry with no more escalations.

He was still determined to get his ice cream.

As I walked out of the car I threw an angry look at the guy. He was completely ignoring me, sitting in his car doing something, probably on his phone. Altho less than a min ago it looked like he was in a hurry the speed he parked his car, he took his sweet time to get out. I walked inside the store and bought my ice cream, and didnt wait a second before taking a big bite of it the microsecond I got it handed to me. I turn around to see the jerk going into the store in this outfit looking like he was a bicyclist? He still completely ignores me and I throw one last angry look over my shoulder as I exit the store.

It’s time to put that ice-cream to good use.

Cue the petty revenge. As I step out, my mouth is still 1/3full of ice cream, and I automatically look at his car that is now right at the exit of the store, since he is parked at a handicap. The car is spotless, it looks like it could be right out of the car dealership or carwash. I gather all the saliva I can, and take half a second to make a nice mixture with the ice cream, and then I do it.

The driver is not going to like this!

I throw the full force of my face muscles and spit that heck out onto the hood and front window where the driver sits, and just walks to my car, and drives off normally like nothing happened.

I dont look back to see if the guy saw or look in the rear window. Of the little I learned about the guy from his attitude, car, and appear, I hope he felt the same rage I felt, and I hope he loses sleep over the audacity what I did to his priced car, because for once, I will sleep well.

I’m sure that made him feel better.

The BMW driver might be too oblivious to put two and two together though.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person would’ve used birdseed.

The car handle might’ve been a better idea than the windshield.

This person would’ve been rude.

Wow. This person clearly has something against BMW owners.

This person thought the story was going to play out differently.

Sometimes revenge tastes sweeter than ice cream.

Not very often, but sometimes.

