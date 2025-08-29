Dropping Water Levels In The Caspian Sea Reveals A New Island

There is an old investment adage that says, “Buy land, it’s the only thing they aren’t making more of.”

While that may be a great idea, it apparently isn’t entirely true. At least not in the Caspian Sea.

Thanks to the dropping water levels in the area, a new island has formed. The Caspian Sea is the largest inland body of water in the world, and while that title is not threatened at this point, the water levels have been going down for at least the past two decades. Recent studies have found that between 2002 and 2015, specifically, the water dropped by an average of about 6 centimeters (2.3 inches) per year, with 2020 boasting a 30 centimeter (11.8 inch) drop.

Russian scientists have recently confirmed that there is a new island emerging in this sea thanks to the lower water levels. According to the Shirshov Institute of Oceanology, the new island is in the Astrakhan State Nature Reserve, which is about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) southwest of Maly Zhemchuzhny Island. It is in the northern end of the Caspian Sea.

It was first identified from satellite images back in November of 2024, and now its existence has been confirmed by researchers in the area. They were trying to get to the island to investigate further, but the weather conditions in the area kept them away for now.

As the water levels continue to drop, the island will only grow.

The appearance of new land in this area draws attention to the environmental concerns of the Caspian Sea itself. This sea is home to many vulnerable species, including six species of sturgeon, and hundreds of other fish and invertebrates that are not found anywhere else on Earth. Dropping water levels puts all of these animals at greater risk.

On the other hand, the appearance of a new island will give the many birds in the area a new place for nesting, which could help them to thrive. The Caspian seal could also benefit from the appearance of new land in the area.

If you thought that was interesting, you might like to read about a second giant hole has opened up on the sun’s surface. Here’s what it means.