Employee Always Got These Twin Sisters Mixed Up, But After One Passed Away, She Still Called Her Name And Brought The Family To Tears

Sometimes, the little things you say can mean more than you realize.

Imagine seeing a regular family at your job, watching their kids grow up, and always mixing up their identical twin daughters until one day, you find out one of them isn’t coming back. How would you handle it? Would you tiptoe around the grief, or would you find a way to keep her memory alive?

In today’s story, one retail worker encounters this very scenario. Here’s how it all played out.

The trouble twins Warning: This story is a feel-trip. It is not recommended for anyone out in public or wearing non-waterproof makeup. Working in the same place for years, you start to remember the regulars. It also helps when this one regular couple has twin daughters, whom I’ve nicknamed the trouble twins, Sara and Amy (names changed). They earned this nickname not by messing up shelves or anything. They loved to find me in the market area, take turns passing by me, and see if I could tell which twin it was.

At this point, she started being able to tell them apart.

I’ve known them since I started working, but during my second year working at the store, Sara and Amy’s parents started showing up less and less (they would have their shopping trips every other Saturday, but then it would be 3 or 4 weeks before I saw them again). When I did see them, I actually started to tell the difference between the twins. Amy wouldn’t be walking as fast as Sara, and seemed to look more frail. The next time I see their parents, it’s without them, and after a quick conversation, their father tells me that Amy has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. They haven’t been able to shop at my store because they’re staying with a family member who lives near the children’s hospital where Amy is being taken care of.

She made Sara cry.

The last time I saw Amy was right before she was moved to stay at the children’s hospital. I haven’t seen the family for almost a year, and when I do, Sara isn’t running around like she used to, and Amy isn’t with them. While the parents are looking at cereal, Sara comes up to me to say hi, and like before, I guess which twin she is and say Amy. Sara was silent and looked like she was about to cry, but I knelt down and said, “Sorry, Sara. You know you two are so alike, I can’t tell even when you’re not together.”

Now, when it happens, a smile crosses Sara’s face.

Sara was confused, and while her parents were coming to join us, I explained to her, “Just because she isn’t here right now doesn’t mean I can tell you apart. You two can be on the other side of the world, and I’ll always get you two mixed up.” That seemed to cheer her up, and she hugged me tightly before her mom came over and did the same with tears in her eyes. She then told me Amy passed away a few weeks ago, and Sara was still trying to cope with not having her sister by her side. Sara and her parents have gone back to their usual shopping routine, and when I see Sara, I sometimes ask if she is Amy, which still makes her smile even after it’s been years since she played with her twin.

Wow! What a heartwrenching story!

Let’s see if this story moved Reddit readers to tears, too.

Here’s someone who can relate.

They say twins have a special connection.

Most people can probably relate to this.

This reader had friends who lost a child.

What a great person!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.