Employee Learned His Coworker Made Way More Despite Doing Less, So He Quiet Quit And Now The Boss Is Retaliating

When hard work feels invisible, it’s tough to stay motivated.

What would you do if you found out a less reliable coworker was being paid more than you, after you’d gone the extra mile for years? Would you keep pushing through to prove your worth? Or would you pull back and do only what’s required?

In the following story, one construction worker deals with this exact treatment and decides he’s had enough.

AITAH For quiet quitting because my boss is favoring someone over me? I (m26) work in construction and have been with my company for about 5 years now. I am a licensed journeyman in my state, and have tried to go above and beyond to move up in my company. Three years ago, my company hired a new journeyman (m35). This journeyman has been in the industry technically longer than I have, but has been in and out of jail for drug charges. He is still working through his past, but this causes him to miss work often. I complete my foreman’s inspections, order parts, and have meetings with engineers and general contractors to help “free up time” for this foreman.

Then, he found out information he wasn’t supposed to know.

I have recently learned by means of an open folder on my boss’s desk (the foreman left this journeyman’s review out in the open) that he makes significantly more money than I. I have more certifications and take on what I believe to be more responsibility than this journeyman, so I have stopped doing all the extra work my foreman has pushed onto me. My issue now is that my foreman has started retaliating for my refusal to do more than my job description. AITA?

Yikes! This sounds like such an unfair situation.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think about it.

In this case he has two options: find a new job or talk to the boss and ask for a raise.

