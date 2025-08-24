Employees Have To Check The Customer’s ID In Order To Buy Alcohol At This Grocery Store, But One Customer Failed The Test

I’ve never had a fake ID, but if you did have one, I can imagine that it would be important to remember some of the information on the ID, such as the birthdate so you know how old you are supposed to be.

In today’s story, one customer is put to the test when he wants to buy alcohol, and he fails miserably. Was he stupid or lying? You be the judge.

Just a tad bit off At the grocery store I work at, we sell alcohol, and I’m certified to sell. It’s company policy to see a valid ID for all purchases of alcohol. Recently, another store in the chain got caught selling alcohol to minors 10 times, so as a result, those of us who are certified to sell alcohol have been told that if someone looks young, once they give us their ID, ask them questions like their DOB or their address and see if they give us the correct answers.

Here’s how executing the new rules played out.

On this particular night, I’m down in the alcohol section and a guy comes up with a bottle of wine. The guy looked young so I knew I was gonna be asking him questions. He came up to the register and I asked for his ID. He handed it over to me and I looked at it. The license said his DOB was December 1999. I asked him what his DOB was.

Will he get it right?

His response: September 1981. No, the guy did not look like he was in his forties. Now, the guy did immediately follow it up with the correct date, but by that point, it was too late. I had no reason to believe anything he was telling me was true, and I refused to sell it to him. The guy tried arguing but gave up after a few tries.

OP thinks there are multiple reasons the guy might’ve gotten the year wrong.

I don’t know why he told me he was born in 1981, but I think it’s one of three possibilities. 1: The guy was a cop trying to test me 2: The guy had multiple IDs and got them mixed up 3: The guy was trying to be funny and did it in the stupidest way possible

Which one of these scenarios do you think is the most likely? If it was number three, he really was stupid.

Rules are rules, so this customer will have to buy wine elsewhere.

