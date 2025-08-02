‘Enjoy each phase of your life instead of running to the next.’ – A TikTokker Said That Being Single Is A Luxury

Hey, to each their own when it comes to relationships…

But this TikTokker might be on to something!

She posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers why she thinks being single isn’t so bad after all.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Being single is a luxury” and her caption reads, “Enjoy each phase of your life instead of running to the next.”

The TikTokker said, “I just wanna remind people that being single is a luxury and you need to start treating it as that.”

She continued, “You literally don’t know when’s the last day you’re gonna be single.”

The TikTokker added that things can change any minute, so you might as well enjoy your time alone!

Here’s the video.

@onlinekeeks enjoy each phase of your life instead of rushing to the next ♬ original sound – keeks

The TikTokker posted a follow-up video and told viewers, “Yes, I’m fully aware that I’m in a relationship. Do I regret it? No, I love my man.”

She added, “I’m 30, so I’m reflecting on my twenties and just thinking about maybe all the things I should’ve appreciated a little bit more.”

@onlinekeeks Replying to @Samy Guzman everyone can do whatever they want, just reminding those who were maybe struggling 🫶🏽 ♬ original sound – keeks

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

It sounds like she might be on to something…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.