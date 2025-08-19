Family Flies Home From A Wedding On Standby, But When One Person Doesn’t Make It On The Flight, The Blame Game Begins

Imagine flying home standby with your family. Would you give up your seat for a younger relative who hasn’t traveled on their own before, or would you simply take your seat when your name is called?

In today’s story, family members fly home from a wedding standby, but not everyone makes it on the plane.

Now, there’s a lot of finger pointing and blaming going on about who should’ve done what to prevent this from happening.

Let’s read the whole story to see what happened.

AITAH for not making sure my niece got on the plane home? My cousins wedding was yesterday. Early this morning, we all left on our flights back home. Several of us had the same flights back. We had standby seats though, so we had to wait to the end to board. We also had one layover. We all got on the first flight no problem. Second flight everyone got on except my sister’s daughter, Rachel (f18).

This is a problem.

We didn’t find out until we all got off the flight that she didn’t get on and there were a bunch of texts from her saying she didn’t know what to do. So her parents were all trying to figure out what to do, but the next flight in isn’t until tomorrow and they can’t get her a hotel room because they require someone older to check in. So she’s stuck alone in the airport terminal until the next flight. My sister (Rachel’s mom) and dad think it’s my fault because I was the last one called to board the plane. They think that I should have gone up and offered to let her have my seat first since she is basically still a kid and hasn’t travelled on her own before.

It never crossed her mind.

Tbh I didn’t even notice her there or who was left because I wasn’t feeling great because I was hungover from the wedding. So I had my eyes closed the whole time and was just listening for my name and not really paying attention to who else had already been called. They all knew I was feeling bad to because they were making fun of me for it earlier. Still they think I should have noticed that Rachel was still sitting there alone, but at the time I just wanted to quickly get to my seat so I could sit down and close my eyes.

There was a miscommunication.

Also they’re mad because they think that I had even confirmed that Rachel got on because when I passed by my sister and nephew’s aisle. She asked “all good?” and I gave her a thumbs up. I thought she was just asking if I was feeling okay, not asking if Rachel also got on. I kind of wonder why I ended up being the one responsible for her just because I was the last one there. Which I asked them about because any of them could have asked if Rachel could take their seat first, but they said no because they all had work the next day while I didn’t.

Rachel’s parents are just worried about her and looking for someone to blame. It’ll all blow over once she makes it home. It’s too bad she didn’t make it on the flight with everyone else though.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person has a lot of questions.

Her mom can only blame herself.

Her mom needs to point that accusing finger at herself.

The niece is her parents’ responsibility.

They never should’ve bought standby tickets.

Flying standby was a bad decision.

