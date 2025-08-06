Family Has A Weirdly Complicated Relationship With Eggs, And When One Man Decides To Taste Them, His Wife Is Furious

Do you remember those hokey “I love eggs” commercials?

Please say you do, I need you to so I don’t feel as alone in my aging.

Anyway, they were ads for eggs. Like, just, generally.

And they’re all replaying in my head as I read this story.

It’s about a couple who never liked eggs, but when they had a child, that got more complicated. Let’s see what’s going on.

AITA for doing something my wife wanted us to do Some history – Both my wife and I don’t like Eggs. We both never had it as kids and we never got accustomed to eat it and now we hate the taste. I am someone who does not like to try new things I do not want to do until I feel I am ready to do it; but my wife wants us to start eating eggs. She always says we need to start eating eggs.

But what of the next generation? How will they fare?

now – We decided that we do not want our kid to hate eggs just like us, so we started feeding her eggs. She does eat it, but there is usually some left over which usually gets trashed. I was walking by one day and just thought to give it a try before it gets trashed and ate some of it.

Now it seems he’s done the right thing in the wrong way.

She was super [angry] when she realized that I ate it without telling her. She said that I was asking you to eat forever and you randomly ate it one day. I was like.. I saw it while I was walking thru the kitchen making coffee, thought to taste it and ate it. Did not think it was a big deal, but she felt it was. She said that she has been telling us to eat for so long and I randomly did it AITA for eating without asking her to try it with me?

Is his wife making a big deal out of nothing, or did he really do something wrong?

Comments on Reddit leapt in with some eggcellent insights.

This person thinks his wife is really upset about something else.

Ok but what else, though?

I guess maybe it was about the big experience that was meant to be?

How did this become such a big issue?

They should count their blessings instead of their eggs.

