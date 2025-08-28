Family Is On A Road Trip When The Toddler Needs To Go To The Bathroom, But The Gas Station Won’t Give Them The Restroom Key Until They Buy Something

When kids are potty training, they need to use the restroom a lot, and they often don’t know they need to use it until they REALLY need to use it.

If you were on a family road trip with a toddler who urgently needed to use the restroom, you’d need to find somewhere to stop quickly.

Some businesses have rules where you can only use the restroom if you make a purchase, and that’s what the family in this story encountered when their toddler desperately needed to go to the bathroom.

Let’s see what the clever dad in this story decided to do.

Sure I will make a purchase to use your restroom Not me, but my dad. Many years ago my parents took us on a family vacation. Being a family of 5 and trying to save costs, we opted to take a 2 day scenic drive in stead of flying.

They had to pull over.

My youngest sister was just off her diapers, and had to urgently pee. My dad stopped at a filling station in a small town, to let my sister use the restrooms. Cue the grumpy old store owner refusing to let her use the restroom, because we haven’t actually bought anything yet (there was a line waiting at the fuel pumps, and still a couple of cars ahead of us).

This was a clever workaround!

Seeing as my youngest sister was really struggling to hold it in, my dad goes into the shop and chooses the shadiest looking snack he could find, and pays. Sure as hell – after my sister did her thing, he proceeds to return the snack because – wouldn’t you know it – the expiry date on the packet was way in the past. You can also bet that we went to the filling station across town to refuel the car.

That dad was pretty smart!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

You’d think they’d make an exception for a little kid.

Someone with IBS weighs in.

Restrooms at gas stations have gotten nicer.

A gas station employee shares their perspective.

Seriously, when you gotta go you don’t have time to buy something first!

This was a clever way to follow the rules!

We love to see it.

