Father Denied His Daughter A New iPhone But Bought One For Her Younger Brother, So She Questioned The Unfair Double Standard

Modern parenting means deciding which requests are needs and which are just wants.

So when one father’s college-aged daughter asked for a new iPhone and he told her she’d have to pay for it herself (despite covering the cost of his younger son’s phone), she accused him of playing favorites.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not buying my daughter(21f) a new iPhone? My daughter is in college and asked me if she could upgrade her old iPhone to the new iPhone 12. I think she’s had her old one for 3 years now and she’s still on my phone plan.

But when he told her no, she didn’t take it well.

I told her she would need to pay for the upgrade, and she got angry at me. She said all of us (wife, son, and I) upgraded ours to a 12 Pro and I should pay for hers too.

He told her she was in college now, so she was out of luck.

I told her that if she wanted a luxury item, she would either need to get a part-time job and pay for it or wait till she gets a full-time job—that I don’t owe her an iPhone just because she wants one. My wife’s 100% with me on this, but I wonder what Reddit thinks. AITA?

He meant to teach his daughter responsibility, but he just left her feeling like an afterthought.

What did Reddit think?

His daughter’s entitlement reflects more negatively on his parenting skills than he’s willing to admit.

His daughter’s reaction was likely about much more than just an iPhone.

Maybe his daughter just senses some unfair favoritism here.

Sibling rivalries persist even after the kids become adults.

By covering his son’s upgrade and denying hers, he (albeit unintentionally) sent a message that her needs mattered less.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.