Fellow Shopper Refused To Believe He Didn’t Work There, So He Walked Away Laughing While Threatened To Call His Manager

Wearing any kind of store uniform, regardless of the logo, is pretty much asking for trouble while shopping retail.

One shopper learned this the hard way when a fellow shopper demanded his help, despite the fact his uniform didn’t at all resemble the one she was looking for.

Walmart This was a little bit ago, but I worked at Pizza Inn. We had the bright red shirts with Mr. Pizza Inn on them and PIZZA INN in giant yellow letters on the back.

I went to Walmart after work to buy myself a new game. This lady comes up to me and starts complaining about a purchase and demanding my manager. I told her that I didn’t work there and tried to move on.

“But you’re wearing a work shirt for Pizza Inn,” she insisted. “It’s still a work shirt, you’re an employee, you’re supposed to help me.” “I can’t help you with this, I don’t work here,” I explained. She then demanded my manager again, so I just started to walk away.

She grabbed my arm and yelled at me that she was gonna call my manager. I just laughed and walked away. The next day, my manager jokingly asked why I didn’t help that lady at Walmart.

