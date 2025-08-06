He Tolerated His Lazy Roommate’s Mess For A Year, But Then One Thing Happened That Grossed Him Out So Much That He Took Extreme Action

When you move out of your parents’ home, it’s easy to sit back and take life a little more chill for a while.

If you did a lot of chores at home, it’s nice to let them slip without anyone nagging you to do better.

Or if your parents cleaned up after you, the chances are you won’t initially have the initiative to do chores proactively, rather watching them pile up before realizing you have to do something about them.

This is all a learning curve, and part of any young adult’s development.

But for those roommates who are a little ahead, living in your mess while you grow certainly isn’t pleasant.

And sometimes, that can turn into resentment, as the guy in this story experienced.

Read on to find out what his roommate did – or rather, failed to do – that eventually caused him to flip out.

AITA for locking the door and not letting my roommate back in until he cleaned the microwave he exploded noodles in like three weeks ago? I (23, male) have lived with my roommate Jake (22, male) for almost a year. We’re not like BFFs or anything but we’re chill, like we play Fifa and split rent and don’t get in each other’s business. Pretty normal roommate stuff. But Jake is nasty. Like i’m not saying he’s evil or anything, he’s just gross.

Let’s see what Jake did to gross his roommate out so much.

The main thing that broke me was the microwave. This man put some kinda instant noodles in there without water, and it literally caught fire. The whole apartment smelled like burnt tire and sadness for two days. The microwave is still alive, but it’s got this black crusted ring in it now, like a little burnt ramen halo.

Yikes! Let’s see how this roommate reacted to Jake’s mess.

So I said to him on day one, “yo can you clean that?” And he was like “yeah my bad, I gotchu.” Then nothing. A week later I asked again. Then again. Then again. Nothing. He just laughs and says “yo that microwave been thru war,” like it’s a personality trait. So three weeks go by. The microwave is still crusty. I end up just not using it anymore because it’s foul. I shouldn’t have to scrape someone else’s ramen cremation out of the microwave just to heat up my food.

And eventually this whole saga started to take its toll on the clean roommate.

Yesterday I got home from work, and he wasn’t home yet. I walked past the microwave and got irrationally mad all over again. Like bro, it’s RIGHT THERE. I had a moment of pettiness, and I locked the deadbolt. Not like “you’re banished forever” locked, just deadbolted it. I figured he’d get back, text me, I’d be like “yo clean the microwave and I’ll open up.” Little protest, nothing crazy. He gets back, pounds on the door, texts me like five times, to which I say “clean the microwave.” He says “are you for real right now?” I say, “dead serious,” and he goes quiet.

Read on to find out what happened next.

He leaves, then comes back twenty minutes later and knocks. He says “I cleaned it.” I open the door, it’s actually clean. I say thank you. He just goes to his room.

Now there’s another problem.

Now here’s the problem: he’s acting like I stabbed him. Like full ghost mode. No Fifa, no conversations, just grunts. This morning he left early and slammed the door, and left a note that says “locking someone out is NOT normal behavior.” I don’t know man, maybe it was petty. But i was SO TIRED of asking, and it’s not like he was in danger or stranded in a blizzard. It’s LA, he went to 7-Eleven or something and came back. AITA?

Sure, to Jake it might feel like this is out of the blue – particularly if he’s never had to clean up after himself before – but to his roommate this was just the final straw.

Three weeks of leaving grime in a microwave is both gross and really unhygienic, and it’s understandable that eventually his roommate flipped, especially after reminding his lazy housemate over and over but nothing being done.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say to this.

This person agreed that Jake needs to learn to clean up after himself, and this was a last-ditch attempt to show him that.

While others pointed out that his roommate was having to do what Jake’s parents clearly failed to.

And this Redditor explained from experience exactly what Jake could have done differently.

That’s just disgusting.

