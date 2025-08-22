Girlfriend Said She Wasn’t Hungry, So Her Boyfriend Went Out Alone And Now She Won’t Speak To Him

They had a chill routine: lunch and groceries every Saturday.

But when she wasn’t in the mood to go out, he figured a solo burger and beer wouldn’t hurt.

That casual meal turned into a full-blown silent treatment and some unresolved childhood trauma.

AITAH for going out to eat alone? I (41 M) and my partner (39 F) usually do lunch then groceries on Saturdays. On this particular Saturday in November, I woke up at 9-10am. My partner was on the couch watching tv. I asked her if we wanted to get ready to grab food and groceries. She said no. I assumed she wanted to continue watching tv so I started doing some laundry. I laid around in bed with our dogs as my laundry was washing/drying. I did two loads of laundry. Washed, dried, and folded.

La la la…

She was still on the couch watching tv when I finished so I asked again, “Lunch and groceries?”. She replied “I’m not hungry, I already snacked on something”. I said “Ok, well I’m hungry. I’m going to shower then go out to find some food”. She said ok. After I got ready I asked again if she wanted to go. She replies “No, why would I go sit and watch you eat and drink when I’m not hungry?” She joked that we had cans of chicken noodle soup in the pantry. I replied “What is a can of that going to do for my fat a**?”. We laughed, kissed, and I headed out.

Fun little banter…where’s bad?

Thinking she wanted a lazy day, I figured I’d eat then grab the essential groceries before I came home. After some internal debate, I chose a restaurant near the grocery store. It’s around 1-2pm at this point. As I sit and watch a college football game, she calls. I pick up and am met with: “Where you at?!”. I told her I had just sat down at (name of restaurant). We share our location through our phones. She already knew where I was. “Uh-huh. With who?!” “No one. Just me and a beer.”

Obviously…

She had some strong, choice words, then hung up on me. I HATE being hung up on, hate it, and she knows that. This obviously confused and upset me. We were just laughing and kissing 20 minutes earlier. I finish my beer and box up my untouched food. I get home and after a few hours of the silent treatment she asks “Are you ready to apologize??!” (For going out to eat alone?). I replied “Me?! Are YOU ready to apologize??” (For cursing at me then hanging up). She said she was under the impression that I was picking up food and coming home.

Miscommunication at its finest.

Fast forward to April, we’re walking through a hotel to grab a drink. Her and her brother were recalling a story from their past. She leans over and says, “That’s why I was so angry hat day. My dad used to do that sh*t all the time. He would go sit at a bar all day, drink, and flirt with women. My mom would drive us there at some point to drag him back home.” I drink but I am NOT that type. If I had known this was triggering, I would have just stayed home and ate the can of chicken noodle soup. AITA?

Most people on Reddit was on OP’s side, and said he was in the clear—communication was attempted, consent was given, and he even asked three times.

This person says the wife needs therapy.

This person says she’s going to kill the relationship, if she hasn’t already.

And this person says OP did NOTHING wrong in the slightest.

He wanted wings and a beer, not a guilt trip and a trigger warning…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.