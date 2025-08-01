Girlfriend’s Rich Parents Are Offering To Pay For Everything On The Trip, But He Doesn’t Want To Stay At Their House

I LOVE staying in hotels. I don’t know what it is, exactly. A hotel just feels like a magic place outside of normal life, where most everything is taken care of for you and you can just sort of exist.

AITAH for wanting to stay at a hotel? My (32f) girlfriend (30f) and I are visiting her family at the end of the month for nearly two weeks. Our initial plan was to stay at a hotel, and then visit her family throughout our trip. Now she wants to stay at her family home “to save some money” (even though her parents were paying for our hotel to begin with). Now she’s saying it’ll be better to stay at their home because they’ll pay for everything (food, outings, etc.)

Her family is extremely wealthy, and always insist on buying everything when we’re together. I genuinely appreciate it, but feel like a child, having them always foot the bill. I feel like it’s a way for them to control what we’re doing, and I don’t like feeling like I have to constantly appease them just because they’re paying.

It’s also tough because my girlfriend has a complicated relationship with them. When things are good, it’s a great time. But when things are bad (and there seems to be no rhyme or reason to her parent’s – especially her mom’s – moods). I feel like when she’s in a bad mood we’re walking on eggshells. She’s always been kind to me, but can be really mean to my girlfriend, and I hate seeing that.

My girlfriend will then take it out on me, upset that her mom is treating me nicely, but not being nice to her. Our last visit we got into a huge argument about her mom “loving me” and how I “took her side.” I hate confrontation (which my girlfriend knows) so me taking her mom’s side was me not standing up for her when they were bickering. I don’t want to deal with that again. My girlfriend is insistent that they’ve moved past that and things are good, but I’m nervous to fight with her again. We rarely fight and when it can be avoided, I try at all costs. So, this feels like setting ourselves up for another unnecessary fight.

It’s not like I’m asking to not see her family at all. We can see them as often as she likes. I just want a place to be able to separate ourselves if tensions do arise. My girlfriend thinks that because she has her own floor at home that that’s enough distance. AITAH if I just don’t want to be under the same roof?

